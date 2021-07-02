  • Camilo Villegas putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas sinks lengthy putt for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.