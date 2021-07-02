-
Camilo Villegas putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas sinks lengthy putt for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
Camilo Villegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Camilo Villegas hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.
