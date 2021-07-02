-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 90th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cameron Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
