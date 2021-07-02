-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Percy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
