  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ sinks a 16-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ rolls in 16-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ sinks a 16-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.