Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Champ chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Champ's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Champ's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.