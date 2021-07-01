-
Cam Davis shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Davis's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Davis chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
