Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-5 seventh, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
