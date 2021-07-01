-
Bubba Watson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bubba Watson's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Watson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Watson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Watson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
