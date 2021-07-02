  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 241-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
    Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

