Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 241-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau had a 391-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, DeChambeau had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
