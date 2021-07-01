-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
After a 241 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
