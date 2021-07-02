-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 147th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
