Brian Stuard comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Brian Stuard hit his 94 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stuard's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
