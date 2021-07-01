-
Brian Gay shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 106th at 3 over; Davis Thompson, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Jason Day, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Gay had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gay's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gay missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.
