Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Brendon Todd in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Brendon Todd's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Todd hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Todd hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
