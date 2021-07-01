-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
