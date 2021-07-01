-
Brandon Hagy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hagy finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Brandon Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hagy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 6 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 7 under for the round.
