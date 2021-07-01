-
-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Van Pelt at 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Van Pelt chipped in his fourth shot from 34 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Van Pelt's 177 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
-
-