Bo Hoag shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Hoag's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoag hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hoag got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 2 under for the round.
