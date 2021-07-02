Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor's his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.