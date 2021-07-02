-
Ben Martin shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin gets up-and-down for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Martin gets up-and-down from beyond a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Ben Martin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 149th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.
