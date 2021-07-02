-
Beau Hossler shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hossler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
