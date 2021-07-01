-
Austin Eckroat finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Eckroat's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Eckroat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Eckroat's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Eckroat had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Eckroat's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.
