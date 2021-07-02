-
Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 125th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cook's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at even-par for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cook's tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the par-4 first, Cook's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cook's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
