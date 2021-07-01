-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
-
-