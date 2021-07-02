-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Putnam's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.
