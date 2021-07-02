-
-
Andrew Landry comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Landry finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Andrew Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Landry hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
-
-