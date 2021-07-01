-
Alex Noren shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Noren hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Noren hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
