Strong putting brings Adam Schenk an even-par round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Schenk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
