Adam Long shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Long chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
