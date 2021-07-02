-
Adam Hadwin shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin's his second shot went 187 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
