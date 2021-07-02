-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley lands his 125-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Aaron Baddeley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Baddeley hit his 111 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Baddeley hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
