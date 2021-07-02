  • Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley lands his 125-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
