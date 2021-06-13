-
-
Will Gordon delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Will Gordon holes out 33-yard bunker shot for eagle at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Will Gordon holes out his 33-yard bunker shot to eagle the par-4 15th hole.
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and finished the round bogey free. Gordon finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Ryan Armour, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Will Gordon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Gordon had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into native area, Gordon hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.
-
-