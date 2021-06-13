  • Will Gordon delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Will Gordon holes out his 33-yard bunker shot to eagle the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Gordon holes out 33-yard bunker shot for eagle at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Will Gordon holes out his 33-yard bunker shot to eagle the par-4 15th hole.