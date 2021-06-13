-
Wes Roach shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wes Roach hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Roach hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roach to 3 over for the round.
