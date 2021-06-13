  • Wes Roach shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach carded a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Wes Roach leads after 18 at Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach carded a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.