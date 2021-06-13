-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor makes up-and-down birdie from sand trap at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Seamus Power, Hudson Swafford, Ryan Armour, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
