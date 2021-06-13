-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton's 19-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Chesson Hadley, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hatton chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
