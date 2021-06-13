  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton's 19-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship

