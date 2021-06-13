-
Strong putting brings Tyler Duncan an even-par round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tyler Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Duncan hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
