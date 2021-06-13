-
Tommy Fleetwood posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood birdies No. 12 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tommy Fleetwood two putts for birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
