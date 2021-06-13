-
Tain Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tain Lee makes 16-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tain Lee makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Tain Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
