In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Sungjae Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

At the third, 360-yard par-4, Im hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Im went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Im's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.