-
-
Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Seamus Power drains 20-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Power hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Power chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Power at 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Power's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-