  • Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power drains 20-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.