-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Piercy birdies No. 15 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
-
-