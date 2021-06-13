-
Scott Harrington shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After a 349 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.
