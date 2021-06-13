-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Hudson Swafford and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Kodaira hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
Kodaira hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kodaira's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
