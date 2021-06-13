-
Sam Ryder shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 4 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sam Ryder makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Hudson Swafford and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
Ryder hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Ryder's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
Ryder hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.
