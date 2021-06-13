In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under, and Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Ryan Armour hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Armour chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Armour hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

Armour hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Armour hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Armour hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 7 under for the round.