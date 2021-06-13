-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox holes 17-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , Russell Knox makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
