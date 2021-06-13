-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Sloan chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
