Robert Garrigus hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 64th at 5 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under, and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

Garrigus hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Garrigus's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Garrigus missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Garrigus took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Garrigus to 4 over for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Garrigus hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garrigus to 3 over for the round.