Robby Shelton shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bo Van Pelt is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Garrick Higgo, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Shelton went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Shelton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Shelton's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Shelton had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.
