Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rob Oppenheim birdies No. 4 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rob Oppenheim makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English, Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Doc Redman, Hudson Swafford, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Oppenheim hit his 238 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
Oppenheim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Oppenheim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
