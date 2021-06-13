Richard S. Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 66th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Johnson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Johnson's tee shot went 228 yards to the native area, his second shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.